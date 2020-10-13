$1.08 EPS Expected for NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) to report earnings per share of $1.08 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for NRG Energy’s earnings. NRG Energy reported earnings of $1.88 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NRG Energy will report full-year earnings of $5.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.17 to $5.73. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.92 to $9.09. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NRG Energy.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 44.34% and a return on equity of 130.12%. NRG Energy’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on NRG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.89.

NYSE:NRG traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.14. 65,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,735,795. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.71. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 2.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.94. NRG Energy has a 12-month low of $19.54 and a 12-month high of $41.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in NRG Energy by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 95.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 8.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 384,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,475,000 after purchasing an additional 30,697 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 96.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 28.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NRG Energy (NRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.