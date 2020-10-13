$1.40 Billion in Sales Expected for Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) will post $1.40 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Agilent Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.39 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.42 billion. Agilent Technologies posted sales of $1.37 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will report full-year sales of $5.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.24 billion to $5.28 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.61 billion to $5.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Agilent Technologies.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The medical research company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.12. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. BofA Securities increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.95.

In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 6,485 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $648,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 104,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,415,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 72,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.76, for a total value of $6,963,284.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 575,215 shares in the company, valued at $55,082,588.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,392 shares of company stock worth $8,219,555.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 169.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 444 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 1,570.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 401 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.71. The company had a trading volume of 14,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,913,052. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.85. Agilent Technologies has a twelve month low of $61.13 and a twelve month high of $107.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $32.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

