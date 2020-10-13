1,267 Shares in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Acquired by Provident Wealth Management LLC

Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Courier Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.5% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 83,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,133 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 111.3% in the second quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 7,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.9% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 104,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,336,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $776,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PM. ValuEngine cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.50.

In related news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $5,829,750.00. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:PM traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $78.46. 75,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,417,892. The firm has a market cap of $123.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.76. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.01 and a twelve month high of $90.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.34 and its 200-day moving average is $74.86.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.19. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.49%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

