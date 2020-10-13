13,127 Shares in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Purchased by Addison Capital Co

Addison Capital Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VT. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 23,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.16. The stock had a trading volume of 28,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,323,467. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $53.70 and a 52-week high of $85.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.17.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

