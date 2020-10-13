1,850 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) Purchased by Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period.

Shares of VBR stock traded down $1.17 on Tuesday, hitting $119.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 804 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,896. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $73.32 and a fifty-two week high of $139.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.17 and its 200-day moving average is $105.96.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

