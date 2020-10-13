2,207 Shares in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Acquired by Provident Wealth Management LLC

Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,579,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,282,055,000 after acquiring an additional 724,700 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,167,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $984,066,000 after purchasing an additional 130,788 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Duke Energy by 27.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,819,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $551,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,470 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,403,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $517,912,000 after purchasing an additional 137,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,017,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $480,705,000 after buying an additional 325,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

NYSE:DUK traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $91.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,905,237. Duke Energy Corp has a 52-week low of $62.13 and a 52-week high of $103.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.65. The company has a market capitalization of $68.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 8.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DUK shares. Scotiabank lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.75.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.