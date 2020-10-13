2,460 Shares in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Bought by Provident Wealth Management LLC

Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,460 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in T. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 186.0% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 10.4% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 212.3% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 844.0% in the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.69 per share, with a total value of $2,969,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:T traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.79. The stock had a trading volume of 680,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,098,984. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.48%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

T has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. KeyCorp lowered AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.65.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

