2,486 Shares in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Bought by Vivid Financial Management Inc.

Vivid Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,308,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 12,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 149.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 48,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after buying an additional 28,930 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 171,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,541,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after buying an additional 7,431 shares during the last quarter.

VYM traded down $0.63 on Tuesday, reaching $84.14. The company had a trading volume of 25,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,107,692. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.07 and a fifty-two week high of $94.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.44 and its 200 day moving average is $79.58.

