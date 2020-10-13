$31.29 Million in Sales Expected for Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:BRMK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:BRMK) to announce sales of $31.29 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Broadmark Realty Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $31.30 million and the lowest is $31.28 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital will report full-year sales of $125.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $125.47 million to $125.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $147.15 million, with estimates ranging from $142.80 million to $151.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Broadmark Realty Capital.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NASDAQ:BRMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BRMK shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Broadmark Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 24.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,288,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184,552 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the first quarter worth about $16,424,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,895,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,204,000. Finally, Lonestar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lonestar Capital Management LLC now owns 509,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after buying an additional 9,787 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ BRMK traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.35. The company had a trading volume of 428,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,057. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion and a PE ratio of 43.13. Broadmark Realty Capital has a twelve month low of $5.44 and a twelve month high of $12.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.03.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 300.00%.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, and development of residential and commercial properties in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

