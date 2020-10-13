$321.70 Million in Sales Expected for Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) to report sales of $321.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Umpqua’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $321.40 million and the highest is $322.00 million. Umpqua reported sales of $317.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Umpqua will report full-year sales of $1.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Umpqua.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. Umpqua had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $327.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.55 million.

Several analysts recently commented on UMPQ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine lowered Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Umpqua in a report on Friday, June 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Umpqua from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 9.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,869,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,430,000 after purchasing an additional 658,367 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the 2nd quarter worth about $750,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Umpqua by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,820,869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,747,000 after buying an additional 171,813 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 80,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 19,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Umpqua by 0.8% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 372,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UMPQ traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.40. The stock had a trading volume of 43,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,899,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Umpqua has a 12 month low of $8.88 and a 12 month high of $18.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.15.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

