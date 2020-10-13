$350.99 Million in Sales Expected for EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) to report $350.99 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for EXACT Sciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $322.90 million and the highest is $384.26 million. EXACT Sciences reported sales of $218.81 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that EXACT Sciences will report full year sales of $1.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $2.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow EXACT Sciences.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical research company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $268.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.62 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 13.65%.

A number of research firms recently commented on EXAS. Citigroup boosted their price target on EXACT Sciences from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of EXACT Sciences from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of EXACT Sciences from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EXACT Sciences in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of EXACT Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. EXACT Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.47.

In other news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.13, for a total transaction of $111,895.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,907 shares in the company, valued at $4,028,519.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 27,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total value of $2,839,858.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 936,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,989,175.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,364 shares of company stock valued at $8,913,282. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXAS. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of EXACT Sciences during the second quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 138.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 40.7% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 691 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of EXACT Sciences during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of EXACT Sciences during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXACT Sciences stock traded up $3.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $109.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,990,976. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.35. The company has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of -100.37 and a beta of 1.46. EXACT Sciences has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $110.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 6.40 and a current ratio of 6.77.

EXACT Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

