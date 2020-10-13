360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Raised to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

QFIN has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded 360 DigiTech from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised 360 DigiTech from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 29th. CLSA started coverage on shares of 360 DigiTech in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of 360 DigiTech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.47.

360 DigiTech stock opened at $12.51 on Friday. 360 DigiTech has a 52-week low of $6.37 and a 52-week high of $18.06. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.00.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $472.75 million during the quarter. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 32.84%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 360 DigiTech will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd purchased a new position in 360 DigiTech during the second quarter valued at $23,387,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 3.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,061,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,447,000 after buying an additional 37,295 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in 360 DigiTech by 129.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 841,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,014,000 after buying an additional 475,464 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 355.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 823,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,836,000 after buying an additional 642,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in 360 DigiTech by 171.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 238,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 151,011 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.02% of the company’s stock.

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a digital consumer finance platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to the borrowers funded by institutional funding partners. The company also provides incremental credit assessment, collection, and other services, as well as guarantee for defaulted loans.

