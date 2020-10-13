3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for 3D Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.13). 3D Systems reported earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that 3D Systems will report full-year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.18). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.31. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover 3D Systems.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 11.75% and a negative net margin of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $112.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.58 million.

DDD has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank began coverage on 3D Systems in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. 3D Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.29.

Shares of DDD traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.75. 4,638,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,596,252. The stock has a market cap of $817.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 1.49. 3D Systems has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $12.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.24 and a 200-day moving average of $6.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.91.

In other 3D Systems news, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves acquired 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.39 per share, for a total transaction of $91,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 459,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,958.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in 3D Systems in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in 3D Systems during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in 3D Systems during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in 3D Systems in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

