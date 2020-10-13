3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Now Covered by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the 3D printing company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley restated a neutral rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. 3D Systems currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.29.

Shares of NYSE:DDD opened at $6.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $817.66 million, a P/E ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 1.49. 3D Systems has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $12.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.64.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $112.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.58 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 11.75% and a negative net margin of 13.84%. As a group, equities analysts predict that 3D Systems will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves purchased 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.39 per share, for a total transaction of $91,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 459,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,958.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 4.1% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,722 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in 3D Systems by 1.2% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 175,868 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in 3D Systems by 0.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 901,097 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $6,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in 3D Systems by 3.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 82,187 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 8.3% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 36,345 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

