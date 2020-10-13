3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Bought by Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. grew its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MMM. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in 3M by 7.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 108,860 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,860,000 after acquiring an additional 7,708 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 69,154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,440,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 3.5% in the first quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 128,234 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares during the period. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in 3M during the first quarter worth about $3,058,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.76. 42,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,605,497. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $164.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $97.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.97. 3M has a 52-week low of $114.04 and a 52-week high of $182.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 46.86%. 3M’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total value of $367,196.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,731,493.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on 3M from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on 3M from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on 3M from $179.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.79.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

