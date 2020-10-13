3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by JGP Wealth Management LLC

JGP Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,526 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 41.1% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the second quarter worth $43,000. Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in shares of 3M by 51.3% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 50.8% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 250.0% in the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total value of $367,196.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at $1,731,493.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $166.88. The company had a trading volume of 43,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,605,497. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.01. 3M has a 12 month low of $114.04 and a 12 month high of $182.54. The firm has a market cap of $97.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.97.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. 3M had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 46.86%. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of 3M from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of 3M from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of 3M from $179.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.79.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

