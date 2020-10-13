4Licensing (OTCMKTS:FOUR) Trading 7.8% Higher

4Licensing Corp (OTCMKTS:FOUR)’s stock price was up 7.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $62.59 and last traded at $60.05. Approximately 1,615,127 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 106% from the average daily volume of 783,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.71.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FOUR. SunTrust Banks began coverage on 4Licensing in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 4Licensing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of 4Licensing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of 4Licensing in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on 4Licensing from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. 4Licensing has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.09.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.81.

4Licensing (OTCMKTS:FOUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.56) by $1.53. The firm had revenue of $67.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.15 million.

In other 4Licensing news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 1,473,070 shares of 4Licensing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total value of $68,762,907.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in 4Licensing stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of 4Licensing Corp (OTCMKTS:FOUR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 208,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,419,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.27% of 4Licensing as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About 4Licensing (OTCMKTS:FOUR)

4Licensing Corporation is a licensing company and technology company specializing in the sports and specialty brands. The Company operates through two segments: Entertainment and Brand Licensing, and IsoBLOX and Sports Licensing/Distribution. Through its subsidiaries, it licenses merchandising rights to children’s television series, properties and product concepts, builds brands through licensing, develops ideas and concepts for licensing, and plans to forge new licensing relationships in the sports industry, as well as developing private label goods to be sold to retail or directly to consumers.

