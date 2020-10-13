51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.00.

Several analysts have commented on JOBS shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of 51job from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. TheStreet lowered 51job from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 51job from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th.

Get 51job alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in 51job by 10.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,969,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,690,000 after purchasing an additional 385,866 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in 51job by 8.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,517,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,712,000 after purchasing an additional 197,744 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in 51job by 5.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,450,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,035,000 after purchasing an additional 80,374 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in 51job by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 949,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,161,000 after buying an additional 39,729 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of 51job by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 856,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,486,000 after acquiring an additional 291,069 shares during the period. 43.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JOBS traded down $0.34 on Monday, hitting $76.43. 95,571 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,100. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 0.96. 51job has a one year low of $53.94 and a one year high of $92.61.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $117.29 million during the quarter. 51job had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 9.95%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 51job will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

51job Company Profile

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, and lagou.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for 51job Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 51job and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.