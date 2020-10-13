53,673 Shares in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) Bought by Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc purchased a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 53,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc owned 0.34% of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,300,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,984,000 after purchasing an additional 82,594 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 17.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 457,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,621,000 after buying an additional 67,343 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Management boosted its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 408,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,705,000 after buying an additional 21,159 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 41.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 373,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,038,000 after buying an additional 109,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 193,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after buying an additional 20,558 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FPEI traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,020. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.71. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $14.09 and a twelve month high of $20.49.

