5,839 Shares in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Acquired by Royal Fund Management LLC

Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,839 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SQ. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Square by 123.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Square in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Square in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Square in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.79, for a total transaction of $29,958,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 279,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,858,216.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 3,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.03, for a total transaction of $593,756.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,627,729.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 479,905 shares of company stock valued at $72,283,828. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on SQ shares. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Square in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $169.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Square from $136.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Square from $75.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Square in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen cut Square from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Square has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.93.

Shares of NYSE:SQ traded up $5.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $190.64. 149,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,001,520. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.33 and a twelve month high of $191.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $157.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.47. The stock has a market cap of $82.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 298.66 and a beta of 2.72.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.41. Square had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

