5,951 Shares in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Purchased by WoodTrust Financial Corp

WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 51,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,136,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,063,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,064 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 853,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,943,000 after acquiring an additional 54,106 shares during the period. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 40,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.66. 44,955 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,675,875. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.26. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $47.52 and a 12 month high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

