598 Shares in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Purchased by Provident Wealth Management LLC

Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 598 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 50.6% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 29.6% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 690 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS traded up $6.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $131.30. 812,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,323,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $225.83 billion, a PE ratio of -201.56, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.40. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The Walt Disney’s revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DIS. UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Loop Capital upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.11.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

