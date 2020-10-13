7,460 Shares in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) Bought by Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Unilever during the third quarter worth $199,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in Unilever by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 355,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,500,000 after buying an additional 3,518 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group increased its holdings in Unilever by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 6,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Unilever in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its holdings in Unilever by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 16,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.50.

Shares of UN traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.13. 46,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,063,464. The company has a market cap of $106.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.47. Unilever NV has a 52 week low of $42.00 and a 52 week high of $62.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

About Unilever

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

