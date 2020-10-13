8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $17.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on EGHT. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Stephens restated a buy rating on shares of 8X8 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut 8X8 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.11.

Get 8X8 alerts:

EGHT opened at $16.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.87 and a 200 day moving average of $15.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. 8X8 has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $21.57.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $121.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.74 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 63.36% and a negative net margin of 38.19%. Equities analysts anticipate that 8X8 will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 8X8 news, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $25,704.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vikram Verma sold 2,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total value of $46,972.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,972.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,795 shares of company stock valued at $1,968,492. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGHT. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 1.8% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in 8X8 by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in 8X8 by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in 8X8 by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 313,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 9.5% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.