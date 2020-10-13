8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) Trading Down 23.8% Over Last Week

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. Over the last seven days, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded 23.8% lower against the dollar. One 8X8 PROTOCOL token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0609 or 0.00000535 BTC on exchanges. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a total market capitalization of $18.89 million and approximately $5.98 million worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

8X8 PROTOCOL Token Profile

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 tokens. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official message board is medium.com/8×8-protocol. The official website for 8X8 PROTOCOL is 8x8protocol.io.

8X8 PROTOCOL Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using U.S. dollars.

