AAP (OTCMKTS:AAPJ) and Sunworks (OTCMKTS:SUNW) Head-To-Head Analysis

AAP (OTCMKTS:AAPJ) and Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares AAP and Sunworks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AAP N/A N/A N/A Sunworks -23.70% -102.20% -30.68%

This table compares AAP and Sunworks’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AAP N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sunworks $59.83 million 0.89 -$9.19 million ($2.07) -1.55

AAP has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sunworks.

Risk & Volatility

AAP has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sunworks has a beta of 2.94, meaning that its stock price is 194% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for AAP and Sunworks, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AAP 0 0 0 0 N/A Sunworks 0 1 0 0 2.00

Sunworks has a consensus target price of $0.38, suggesting a potential downside of 88.13%. Given Sunworks’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sunworks is more favorable than AAP.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.3% of Sunworks shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of AAP shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Sunworks shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

AAP Company Profile

AAP, Inc. provides power, comfort, and control systems for motor coaches, trucks, specialty vehicles, trailers, and other applications worldwide. The company offers air conditioning/heating systems, HVAC accessories, inverters and battery chargers, air purifiers, sound attenuating foams, refrigerators/freezers, icemakers, coolers, automatic computerized voltage disconnect systems, DC electrical systems, electrical start assist devices, and power transfer switches. It serves communication, medical, fire, rescue, race car transporter, recreational vehicle, trucking, and luxury motor coach and special purpose vehicle industries. The company offers its products under the AAP Inc., Dometic, and Vitrifrigo America brands. The company was formerly known as Borneo Energy USA, Inc. and changed its name to AAP, Inc. in September 2011. AAP, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is based in Milford, Virginia.

Sunworks Company Profile

Sunworks, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides photo voltaic based power systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, and residential markets in California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington, the United States. The company also designs, arranges, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential loads to multi megawatt systems for larger commercial projects. In addition, it offers a range of installation services, including design, system engineering, procurement, permitting, construction, grid connection, warranty, system monitoring, and maintenance services to its solar energy customers. The company was formerly known as Solar3D, Inc. and changed its name to Sunworks, Inc. in March 2016. Sunworks, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Roseville, California.

