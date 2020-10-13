Aave (AAVE) Price Reaches $52.63 on Major Exchanges

Aave (CURRENCY:AAVE) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. One Aave token can currently be bought for $52.63 or 0.00457344 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Kyber Network, IDEX and Binance. Aave has a total market cap of $264.90 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Aave has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aave Profile

AAVE is a token. It was first traded on November 30th, 2017. Aave's total supply is 16,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,032,968 tokens. The official website for Aave is ethlend.io . The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency's Github account can be viewed here . Aave's official message board is medium.com/@ethlend1 .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Aave Token Trading

Aave can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Bibox, IDEX, Alterdice, Kyber Network, Gate.io, ABCC, HitBTC and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

