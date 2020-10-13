Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 17th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the healthcare product maker on Monday, November 16th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th.

Abbott Laboratories has raised its dividend by 23.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Abbott Laboratories has a payout ratio of 43.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Abbott Laboratories to earn $3.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.1%.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $111.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $196.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.92. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $61.61 and a 1-year high of $114.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.44.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total transaction of $3,210,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,927,300.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total value of $374,015.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,516,877.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,771 shares of company stock valued at $12,220,943 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.