AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.18

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 11th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 1.18 per share on Monday, November 16th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th.

AbbVie has raised its dividend by 87.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. AbbVie has a dividend payout ratio of 45.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect AbbVie to earn $12.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.8%.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $88.32 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.74. AbbVie has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $101.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.14. AbbVie had a net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 628.57%. The business had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AbbVie will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on AbbVie from $96.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.69.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

