Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.60.
ABEO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd.
In related news, Director Sco Capital Partners Llc sold 73,411 shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total value of $152,694.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 19.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of ABEO traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,446,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,965. The firm has a market cap of $110.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.39. Abeona Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $5.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.55.
Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts predict that Abeona Therapeutics will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.
Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile
Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.
See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?
Receive News & Ratings for Abeona Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abeona Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.