Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.60.

ABEO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd.

Get Abeona Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, Director Sco Capital Partners Llc sold 73,411 shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total value of $152,694.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 19.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABEO. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 886,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 386,705 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 55.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 950,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 338,756 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 189.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 482,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 315,271 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 111.1% in the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 475,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 2,326.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 256,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 245,511 shares in the last quarter. 51.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABEO traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,446,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,965. The firm has a market cap of $110.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.39. Abeona Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $5.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.55.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts predict that Abeona Therapeutics will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Abeona Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abeona Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.