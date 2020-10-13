AceD Price Hits $0.0015 on Top Exchanges (ACED)

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded up 13.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. AceD has a market capitalization of $293,005.03 and $1,851.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AceD coin can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, AceD has traded up 1.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000689 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000072 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

AceD Profile

ACED is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 193,481,287 coins. AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . AceD’s official website is www.acedcoin.com . The official message board for AceD is medium.com/@acedcoin

AceD Coin Trading

AceD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AceD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AceD using one of the exchanges listed above.

