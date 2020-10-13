Achieve Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ACHV) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.30 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Achieve Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ACHV) will post earnings per share of ($1.30) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Achieve Life Sciences’ earnings. Achieve Life Sciences reported earnings of ($9.00) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 85.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Achieve Life Sciences will report full year earnings of ($7.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.82) to ($6.41). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($5.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.25) to ($4.19). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Achieve Life Sciences.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.80) by $2.12.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ACHV. ValuEngine raised shares of Achieve Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Achieve Life Sciences in a research report on Friday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Achieve Life Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 413.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 78,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 63,280 shares during the period. Requisite Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $397,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Achieve Life Sciences during the second quarter worth about $1,452,000.

Shares of ACHV stock opened at $9.78 on Thursday. Achieve Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $32.80. The company has a market cap of $35.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.50.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes smoking cessation aids in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cytisine, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain to help reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

