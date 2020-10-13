Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Acorda Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acorda Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.35.

Shares of ACOR stock opened at $0.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.76. Acorda Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.42.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.27. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 138.66% and a negative return on equity of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $33.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.35 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Acorda Therapeutics will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACOR. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 132.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 984,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 561,281 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 153.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 539,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 326,530 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,872,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 282,582 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 661,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 205,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.

