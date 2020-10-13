Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Dawson James downgraded shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.08.

Shares of ADMP traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.01. The stock had a trading volume of 12,147,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,198,171. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.66. The firm has a market cap of $90.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $1.51.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 170.83% and a negative return on equity of 87.50%. The business had revenue of $3.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals stock. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:ADMP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 88,210 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Sabby Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Adamis Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

About Adamis Pharmaceuticals

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's specialty pharmaceutical product candidates comprise Symjepi (epinephrine) Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

