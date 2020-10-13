Addison Capital Co Acquires 2,499 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Addison Capital Co grew its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BOND. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,734,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 840,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,263,000 after acquiring an additional 33,511 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 1st quarter worth $4,282,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 16,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter.

BOND stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.96. 1,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,994. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52 week low of $100.31 and a 52 week high of $114.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.85.

Recommended Story: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.