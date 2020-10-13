Addison Capital Co Buys 1,511 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Addison Capital Co raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the quarter. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 13.5% in the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 79,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 9,441 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 463.6% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,313 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,838 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 16.2% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 22,274 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 42,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.5% in the third quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 122,610 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Aj Teague bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.03 per share, with a total value of $170,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,958,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,350,819.71. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders bought 35,000 shares of company stock worth $345,300. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EPD shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.36.

EPD stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.07. The stock had a trading volume of 177,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,211,732. The firm has a market cap of $37.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.49. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $29.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.43%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.79%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

