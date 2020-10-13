Addison Capital Co Cuts Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Addison Capital Co reduced its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,659 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up 1.9% of Addison Capital Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the first quarter valued at about $15,244,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its position in Oracle by 458.7% in the first quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 16,650 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 13,670 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management raised its position in Oracle by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 5,730 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in Oracle in the first quarter valued at about $4,423,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in Oracle by 1.3% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 17,955 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

ORCL stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.17. The company had a trading volume of 194,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,644,751. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.94. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.71 and a fifty-two week high of $62.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Oracle had a return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 26.13%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

Several research analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Oracle from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. BNP Paribas raised Oracle to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Oracle from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Oracle from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Oracle from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.03.

In other news, CAO W Corey West sold 5,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total transaction of $327,970.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 115,006 shares in the company, valued at $7,038,367.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $6,856,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,856,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 129,673 shares of company stock valued at $7,906,167. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

