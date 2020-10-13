Addison Capital Co Grows Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Addison Capital Co raised its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Philip Morris International accounts for approximately 1.3% of Addison Capital Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PM. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 889.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 43.4% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 73.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

In other Philip Morris International news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $5,829,750.00. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.50.

Shares of PM traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.64. 91,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,417,892. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.86. The company has a market cap of $123.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.76. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.01 and a 1-year high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 23rd. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 92.49%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.