Addison Capital Co Has $1.34 Million Stake in Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL)

Addison Capital Co trimmed its stake in Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the first quarter worth approximately $456,856,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 63.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,959,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,169,000 after purchasing an additional 20,161,674 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 271.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,321,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887,555 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 93.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,309,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561,869 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the second quarter worth approximately $28,918,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

CCL stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,286,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,538,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Carnival Co. & Plc has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $51.94. The company has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.21.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported ($2.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.20) by $0.01. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 17.53% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. On average, equities analysts predict that Carnival Co. & Plc will post -7.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays raised Carnival Co. & from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Friday. Finally, Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.16.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.