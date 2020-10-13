Addison Capital Co Has $2.19 Million Stock Position in Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG)

Addison Capital Co lowered its position in shares of Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Essential Utilities makes up approximately 1.5% of Addison Capital Co’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $2,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,665,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,371,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at about $437,680,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Essential Utilities by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 262,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,073,000 after acquiring an additional 5,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Essential Utilities by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 177,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,508,000 after acquiring an additional 14,570 shares in the last quarter.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Essential Utilities stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.13. 26,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,261,019. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.47. Essential Utilities Inc has a 52 week low of $30.40 and a 52 week high of $54.52.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $384.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.00 million.

In other Essential Utilities news, CEO Chris Franklin sold 21,869 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $1,016,908.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,731,712. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Richard Scott Fox sold 1,000 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,203,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

WTRG has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Essential Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 14th. BofA Securities raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

Recommended Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.