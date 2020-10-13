Addison Capital Co Has $2.67 Million Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Addison Capital Co lessened its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Zoetis makes up about 1.9% of Addison Capital Co’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 6,026.7% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,331,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,569,000 after purchasing an additional 8,195,290 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter valued at approximately $372,449,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 66.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,627,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,228 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 103.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,405,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,032,000 after purchasing an additional 712,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 115.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,325,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,982,000 after purchasing an additional 708,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Zoetis in a report on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Zoetis from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. G.Research lowered Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Zoetis from $125.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Zoetis from $112.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.14.

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $166.94. The company had a trading volume of 16,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,120,961. The company has a market capitalization of $80.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.76. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.14 and a 1 year high of $168.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $160.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.13.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

In other news, Director Linda Rhodes sold 1,087 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total transaction of $173,006.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,646.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $179,432.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,665,455.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,009 shares of company stock valued at $5,720,053. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.