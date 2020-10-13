Addison Capital Co Has $942,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Addison Capital Co lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 24.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,370 shares during the quarter. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BND. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000.

Shares of BND stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $88.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,258,133. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.49 and a fifty-two week high of $89.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.95.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

