Addison Capital Co Lowers Holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Addison Capital Co trimmed its position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 450 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Adobe were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 256.5% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the software company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Adobe from $540.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Adobe from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Adobe from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $499.63.

In other news, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 13,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.66, for a total value of $5,599,780.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total value of $241,516.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,433,619. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 85,470 shares of company stock worth $38,577,648. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADBE traded up $3.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $514.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,242,014. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Adobe Inc has a twelve month low of $255.13 and a twelve month high of $536.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $488.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $416.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 31.05%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

