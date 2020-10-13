Addison Capital Co Lowers Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Addison Capital Co trimmed its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Constellation Brands accounts for approximately 2.3% of Addison Capital Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 183.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at $305,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,259,000 after acquiring an additional 52,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $187.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,519. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.28 and a twelve month high of $208.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $186.64 and a 200-day moving average of $173.91. The stock has a market cap of $36.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,039.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 7th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.20%.

In related news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 90,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.20, for a total value of $16,341,340.80. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 644,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,823,082.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Richard Sands sold 151,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.17, for a total value of $27,429,862.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 301,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,582,897.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,052,364 shares of company stock worth $189,856,440. Corporate insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

STZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $147.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.50.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

