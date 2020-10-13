Addison Capital Co Lowers Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Addison Capital Co trimmed its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 202.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.39. 36,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,315,080. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $107.37 and a 1 year high of $127.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.36 and a 200 day moving average of $123.59.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

