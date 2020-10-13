Addison Capital Co Lowers Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Addison Capital Co trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 12.0% in the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Paul John Balson raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Paul John Balson now owns 21,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 15,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 14,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SDY traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $97.07. 32,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 871,617. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $67.57 and a 12-month high of $108.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.88 and a 200 day moving average of $90.85.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

