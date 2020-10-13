Addison Capital Co Purchases New Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Addison Capital Co purchased a new stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Copart by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 30,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,101,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Copart by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 261,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,896,000 after buying an additional 51,511 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Copart by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 67,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,632,000 after buying an additional 9,178 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Copart by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Copart by 432.2% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 63,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,376,000 after buying an additional 51,859 shares during the last quarter. 79.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Copart alerts:

CPRT stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.87. 9,212 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,842,586. The company has a market cap of $27.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.12. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $118.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.03 and its 200-day moving average is $89.13.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.31. Copart had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 31.73%. The company had revenue of $525.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens increased their target price on Copart from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their price target on Copart from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Northcoast Research cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Copart from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.10.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Story: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.