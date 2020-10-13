Addison Capital Co Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Addison Capital Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLV. Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,385,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,838,000 after acquiring an additional 579,920 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,381,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,456,000 after acquiring an additional 365,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resource Planning Group grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 5,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,116. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.19 and a 200-day moving average of $111.34. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $90.70 and a one year high of $117.98.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.