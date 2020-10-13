Addison Capital Co Reduces Holdings in HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS)

Addison Capital Co trimmed its stake in HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,114 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in HubSpot by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,286,943 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $171,408,000 after acquiring an additional 113,805 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in HubSpot by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,258,432 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $282,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,482 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in HubSpot by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,131,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $253,760,000 after acquiring an additional 429,921 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in HubSpot by 244.1% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 776,490 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,421,000 after acquiring an additional 550,843 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in HubSpot by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 719,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,832,000 after acquiring an additional 169,639 shares during the period. 92.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.82, for a total value of $304,029.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,187,700.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.90, for a total value of $1,971,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 700,794 shares in the company, valued at $162,514,128.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,637 shares of company stock worth $8,801,901. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of HubSpot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $202.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $286.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.55.

Shares of NYSE HUBS traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $324.51. 4,660 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 686,538. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $290.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -193.26 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. HubSpot Inc has a one year low of $90.83 and a one year high of $330.72.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.17. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $203.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.43 million. Equities analysts forecast that HubSpot Inc will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

