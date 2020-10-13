Addison Capital Co Sells 2,135 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Addison Capital Co lowered its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,996 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 2,135 shares during the period. SEA makes up 6.3% of Addison Capital Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in SEA were worth $8,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SE. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SE shares. CIMB Group Holdings Bhd started coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set a $152.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of SEA from $79.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of SEA from $73.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.09.

NYSE:SE traded up $3.60 on Tuesday, hitting $170.78. The company had a trading volume of 41,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,712,904. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.68 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $152.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.58. Sea Limited has a 52 week low of $26.41 and a 52 week high of $175.60.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 39.03% and a negative return on equity of 107.94%. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.52) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

SEA

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

